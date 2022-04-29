NHL playoff matchups determined after frantic final night

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The first-round matchups are set for the NHL playoffs that begin Monday. The Carolina Hurricanes open the playoffs at home against the Boston Bruins. Also in the East the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers open against the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers play the Pittsburgh Penguins. The top-seeded Colorado Avalanche open against the Nashville Predators, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars, the Minnesota Wild face the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings in the West.