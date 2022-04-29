NHLPA begins search for executive director Fehr’s successor

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL Players’ Association has begun a search for executive director Don Fehr’s successor. Fehr has been in charge of the union since December 2010. An investigation recently found he was not at fault for the NHLPA’s handling of sexual assault allegations made by a player early in his tenure. Fehr led players through two rounds of collective bargaining negotiations in 2013 and 2020. He will remain in his job until a successor is found by a seven-player committee. The PA says the committee will provide an update to the executive board at its annual meeting in June.