Powerful explosion at Kabul mosque kills at least 10 people

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says a powerful explosion at a Sunni mosque in Kabul has killed at least 10 worshippers and wounded 20. The blast struck as hundreds had gathered at the mosque on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Taliban officials at the scene have refused to give more details but residents of the area say they fear the number of casualties may be even higher since the Khalifa Aga Gul Jan Mosque was packed with worshippers. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their own safety. The source of the explosion was not immediately known and no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.