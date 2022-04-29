Union Berlin draws with Fürth 1-1 in 100th Bundesliga game

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin substitute Sven Michel has scored again to salvage a 1-1 draw against already relegated Greuther Fürth in his team’s 100th Bundesliga game since promotion. Michel came on in the 70th minute and scored two minutes later when he forced Fürth defender Nick Viergever to lose the ball in his own penalty area. Michel scored late and set up the other goal for Union to beat Leipzig 2-1 away last weekend. His goal may yet prove vital in Union’s bid for European qualification. Last-placed Fürth had only pride to play for after it was relegated last weekend with three rounds remaining.