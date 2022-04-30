Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin thought it had Bundesliga survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1. Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games. Chris Führich scored in the 89th for Stuttgart to draw against visiting Wolfsburg 1-1. The late goals mean Hertha, Stuttgart and Bielefeld can all still be relegated. Augsburg is not yet safe after losing at home to Cologne 4-1. League champion Bayern Munich has lost in Mainz 3-1. Bochum came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 and secure survival.