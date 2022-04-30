China’s zero-COVID restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

BEIJING (AP) — Many Chinese are marking a quiet May Day holiday this year as the government’s zero-COVID approach restricts travel and enforces lockdowns in multiple cities. All restaurants in Beijing have been closed to dine-in customers for four days, and parks and tourist attractions in the Chinese capital are limited to 50% of their capacity. The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing said it had shut down temporarily. The Transport Ministry has said it expects 100 million trips to be taken from Saturday to Wednesday, which would be down 60% from last year.