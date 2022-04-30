Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:25 PM

Hundreds attend bone marrow donor registration drive to help Redmond girl Journey

DKMS hosted a blood stem cell registration drive Saturday morning to find potential lifesaving donors for Journey. Journey is a 6 year old Redmond girl who was first diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 2. Journey underwent treatment and reached remission, but unfortunately relapsed. The family partnered with DKMS to help find her match. DKMS is the world's largest blood stem cell donor center. The registration event brought nearly 200 people to have a cheek swab to test for a match. Learn more at:  dkms.org/journey

News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content