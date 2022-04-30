Hundreds attend bone marrow donor registration drive to help Redmond girl Journey

DKMS hosted a blood stem cell registration drive Saturday morning to find potential lifesaving donors for Journey. Journey is a 6 year old Redmond girl who was first diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of 2. Journey underwent treatment and reached remission, but unfortunately relapsed. The family partnered with DKMS to help find her match. DKMS is the world's largest blood stem cell donor center. The registration event brought nearly 200 people to have a cheek swab to test for a match. Learn more at: dkms.org/journey