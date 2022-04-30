First-ever Latino Business Expo to help build connections, share small business products
General Duffy’s Waterhole hosted its first Latino Business Expo on Saturday. It was an opportunity for Latino business owners to network, show off their products, and share knowledge and job opportunities. It was a family event that included music as well as Latino breweries, and many came out in support. There was a little over 30 vendors at the event. The business expo was followed by a latino festival.
