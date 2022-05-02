Chili Peppers honor Foo Fighter’s drummer at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cathartic return of music and culture to New Orleans’ chief music festival ended its first weekend with the Red Hot Chili Peppers honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by closing out the show for his band. Hawkins died March 25 and the Foo Fighters bowed out of their slot at the first Jazz Fest since cancelling in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith’s base drum had a hawk silhouette like the one tattooed on Hawkins’ arm. Some members of the Foo Fighters and Hawkins’ widow were just off stage when Smith led the crowd in chanting We love you Taylor!”