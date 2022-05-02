Denmark justice minister resigns to prompt Cabinet reshuffle

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has announced a Cabinet reshuffle after Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup resigned to become the new head of the Danish Brewers’ Association. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen chose Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye as the new justice minister to replace Haekkerup on Monday. Housing Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek became the new integration minister and was replaced by lawmaker Christian Rabjerg Madsen. It was the second government shuffle since Frederiksen became prime minister as head of a minority Social Democratic government in June 2019. Haekkerup will take up his new job as head of the industry association for Denmark’s beer business as of June 1. He will resign from parliament.