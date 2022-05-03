Trainer Asmussen seeks Derby breakthrough with Epicenter

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steve Asmussen is caught off guard when asked about his achievements, mainly because he’s too focused on training horses to reflect. With Triple Crown victories in the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, North America’s winningest trainer is hoping to finally add a Kentucky Derby win to his resume with Epicenter. The colt will start as the 7-2 second choice from the No. 3 post at Churchill Downs on Saturday. A win would mark the highlight of a Hall of Fame career that has been tainted by allegations of animal abuse. The Texas-based Asmussen has two second-place finishes and two thirds in 23 Derby starts.