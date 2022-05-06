Mavs fined for straying too far from bench in Game 2 vs Suns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have been fined $25,000 for players and coaches straying too far onto the court from the bench in a Game 2 loss to Phoenix in the Western Conference semifinals. Coach Jason Kidd is criticizing the decision. He says the league is focusing on the wrong things and says cheering for teammates should be celebrated. The NBA says the violations occurred during live action in the Suns’ 129-109 victory.