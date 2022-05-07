NC officers kill man setting cars ablaze near police station

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The police chief in Raleigh, North Carolina, says officers have shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station. Police Chief Estella Patterson said the fatally shooting took place Saturday afternoon after an officer observed a man setting cars on fire in a parking lot near the Southeast district station. She says the officer called for assistance, and three other officers came to help. She says officers ordered the man to stop, but the person continued to throw Molotov cocktails. Patterson says the officers then fired their weapons, and the man was struck multiple times.