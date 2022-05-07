Olesen finishes eagle-birdie, leads by 3 at British Masters

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen finishes eagle-birdie to shoot 3-under 69 and take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the British Masters. He’s bidding for a first win in four years amid a career rebuild. The Danish golfer broke a four-way tie for the lead after almost holing his approach from 242 yards on the par-5 17th hole. He tapped in from two feet for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last. Olesen is 11 under overall. Third-round leader Hurly Long and Marcus Armitage are the nearest challengers on 8 under.