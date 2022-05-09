Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses. Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence. Fiorentina moved up to seventh place and is level on points with sixth-placed Roma and eighth-placed Atalanta. The fifth- and sixth-placed finishers will qualify for the Europa League. The seventh-placed finisher should go to the Conference League. But if Roma beats Feyenoord in the Conference League final on May 25 and doesn’t finish in the top six then Italy will have three teams in the Europa League and none in the Conference League.