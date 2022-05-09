Shapovalov overcomes code violation for win at Italian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Denis Shapovalov overcame a point penalty and a hostile crowd to beat local hope Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open. Shapovalov was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after hopping over the net to check a mark on his opponent’s side of the red clay court late in the second set. Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka enjoyed his first win in nearly 1 ½ years by rallying past Reilly Opelka in three sets. Simone Halep and Victoria Azarenka won in women’s action. Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka both withdrew due to injuries.