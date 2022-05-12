Conte takes aim at Arteta to spice up Arsenal-Spurs rivalry

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte spiced up his team’s fight with Arsenal for a top-four finish in the Premier League by taking aim at counterpart Mikel Arteta. Conte says Arteta “complains a lot.” Conte was speaking after Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Arsenal on Thursday. Conte says Arteta ”has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work. He has to continue to work because he’s very good. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.” Arteta appeared to be unhappy at the performance of the referee in the north Lonon derby for sending off center back Rob Holding and awarding a penalty against his full back, Cedric Soares.