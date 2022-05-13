Penguins’ Sidney Crosby ruled out of Game 6 against Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not play in Game 6 against the New York Rangers. Coach Mike Sullivan ruled out Crosby following the team’s morning skate. Sullivan said Crosby was on the ice earlier with skating and skills development coach Ty Hennes. Crosby departed after a hit from New York’s Jacob Trouba in Game 5 on Wednesday and did not return. The team has said only that Crosby has an upper-body injury. Pittsburgh is 2-0 in the only two playoff games it has played without Crosby since he entered the NHL. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.