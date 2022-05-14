Ericsson takes Indy GP’s top spot amid start time change

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson posted the fastest lap in the IndyCar Grand Prix’s final practice session. He completed Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 11.0839 seconds. Rookie driver Callum Illot of England was second at 1:11.1979. Race organizers moved up the start time for the race by about 30 minutes because of the possibility of late afternoon rain in Indianapolis. Will Power of Australia won the pole Friday and is seeking a record fourth win. He was ninth in practice, one spot ahead of defending series champion and current points leader Alex Palou.