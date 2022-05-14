Griner’s extended detention disappointing to her WNBA family
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was on her way to morning shootaround when she heard the news that Russia had extended Brittney Griner’s pre-trial detention another 30 days. The two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Griner’s original pre-trial detention date was set to end on Thursday. Brondello coached Griner for eight years in Phoenix before taking over the New York Liberty sidelines this year.
