Mariners to miss ‘couple players’ in Toronto over vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the three-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate.

Speaking before Sunday’s series finale at the New York Mets, Servais did not identify which players will be unavailable.

Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry.

Left-hander Roenis Elías was in the clubhouse at Citi Field on Sunday, and Servais said the 33-year-old likely will be added to the active roster by Monday. Elias has a 4.30 ERA in one start and 10 relief appearances at Tacoma of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, striking out 11 and walking four in 14 2/3 innings.

Elias last appeared in the major leagues with Washington in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports