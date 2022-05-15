Maryland’s Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage. In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution. The 63-year-old Van Hollen was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.