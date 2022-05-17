EXPLAINER: Why is Turkey wary of Nordic states’ NATO bid?

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thrown a spanner in the works of Sweden and Finland’s historic decisions to seek NATO membership. He says he can’t allow them to join due to their alleged support of Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara says threaten its national security. Erdogan’s government is expected to use the two countries’ membership bids as leverage for concessions and guarantees from its allies. Here’s a look at Turkey’s position, what it could gain and the likely repercussions for Erdogan both internationally and within his own country.