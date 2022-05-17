New Zealand shooting survivor says violence achieved nothing

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A survivor of the New Zealand mosque shootings three years ago says extremists should see that the violence that day achieved none of the gunman’s aims. Temel Atacocugu continues to recover from his wounds and said he was heartbroken over the shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The man accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo was allegedly inspired by the New Zealand shootings. Brenton Tarrant subscribed to the white supremacist “great replacement” theory and aimed to sow racial discord that would force nonwhite people to leave. But if anything, the opposite happened in New Zealand as Muslims and non-Muslims embraced each other in a shared and enduring grief.