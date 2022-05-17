Sweden signs NATO request, Finns to formally endorse move

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has signed a formal request to join NATO, a day after it announced it would seek membership in the 30-member military alliance. In neighboring Finland, lawmakers are expected later Tuesday to formally endorse Finnish leaders’ Sunday decision also to join NATO. The historic moves by the two countries have provoked ire in the Kremlin, and NATO-member Turkey made their accession more complicated by saying it cannot allow them to become members of the alliance because of their perceived inaction against exiled Kurdish militants. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has arrived in Stockholm on a planned visit and is to address Sweden’s Parliament and meet Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.