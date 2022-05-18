Jamie-McLeod Skinner leading incumbent Kurt Schrader in 5th District race, still awaiting most of Clackamas County results

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The day after election night, Jamie-McLeod Skinner is leading incumbent Kurt Schrader in the race for Democratic representative in the new Oregon District 5.

However, ballot issues in Clackamas County have delayed the voting results in Schrader's home county.

More than 15,000 voters in Deschutes County voted for McLeod Skinner, roughly 70% of the democratic vote in the county.

McLeod Skinner tells NewsChannel 21 she is 'cautiously optimistic' about the results but is taking a wait and see approach until the Clackamas results come in.

Schrader's tells NewsChannel 21 in a statement:

"I want to first and foremost thank everyone for their continued support of our campaign. Thank

you to the voters, volunteers, my incredibly hard working staff, and to each of you for fighting the

good fight to help us make a difference.

We still don’t have an answer as to the final outcome in this election, but I remain optimistic

that our message to Oregon families has resonated with voters across the Fifth Congressional

District.

We will wait until the final votes are counted, including those here in Clackamas

County, because every vote matters."

Noah Chast will be speaking with Jamie McLeod Skinner today on her upset chances, and will have a full post election night break down, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.