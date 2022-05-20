Lee wins Democratic primary in historic bid for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Summer Lee has won a five-way Democratic primary for a Pittsburgh-based U.S. House seat. That makes her the favorite in the heavily Democratic district to win the fall general election and become the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. Friday was the fourth day of counting ballots after Tuesday’s primary in the closely contested race for the open seat. Lee is a second-term state House member, lawyer and former labor organizer. Lee beat out second-place Steve Irwin, who was endorsed by the Allegheny County Democratic Party and backed by prominent Democrats from the county. Lee will face Republican nominee Mike Doyle in the fall general election.