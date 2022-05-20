Migrants cross border amid legal uncertainty on asylum rule

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Many migrants crossing the border from Mexico are oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on an emergency legal provision that denies them a chance to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The Justice Department hopes to avoid last-minute scrambling over the weekend. It has asked a federal judge to rule by Friday on whether to keep the provision in place. A judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, has said he would decide by Monday, when the public health authority known as Title 42 is scheduled to expire.