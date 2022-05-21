Police: Marshal fatally shot man while serving him a warrant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a man whom the deputy was trying to serve an arrest warrant. The Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media Saturday that the shooting occurred Friday morning after an altercation with the man ensued. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who was fatally shot as 25-year-old Omari Cryer. Authorities have not released additional details about the shooting. Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.