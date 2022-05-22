Leclerc’s perfect weekend in Spain ruined by faulty Ferrari

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Charles Leclerc was about to culminate the perfect weekend. He had dominated practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix and was speeding away from his rivals come race time. Then the engine gremlins of Formula One struck and his car puttered to a stop when he was enjoying a comfortable lead. Ferrari said that Leclerc’s car had suffered an “unidentified” power unit failure. So instead of extending his lead in the standings, Leclerc endured watching Verstappen win a third race in a row. Verstappen now leads Leclerc by six points before Leclerc’s home race in Monaco.