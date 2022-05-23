Oregon State Parks to mark centennial with free parking, camping on Saturday, June 4

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Free parking, free RV and tent site camping, and special events highlighting the Oregon State Parks centennial are planned for State Parks Day on Saturday, June 4.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will waive day-use parking fees at the 26 locations that charge them and waive camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites.

State Parks Day has been a tradition since 1998 as a way to thank Oregonians for their support of the state park system over many decades.

“State parks are here because Oregonians know our state parks are special. You’ve invested in them, helped care for them and kept them open to all. Thank you.” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “This year’s State Parks Day is even more meaningful in light of our centennial. We hope you will come out and wish Happy 100th Birthday to Oregon State Parks.”

State Parks Day Events

Several special events and service projects are planned June 4 to celebrate State Parks Day and the Oregon State Parks centennial.

Monmouth: A free community birthday party is scheduled 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Oregon’s first state park, Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site. The event will feature a dedication, interactive demonstrations and exhibits, a classic car show, giveaways and birthday cake while supplies last.

Port Orford: Cape Blanco State Park and the Cape Blanco Heritage Society will host a celebration of the state parks centennial and the 150th anniversary of the Cape Blanco Lighthouse. The event, scheduled at the lighthouse grounds, will feature live music, raffles, a lighthouse diorama presentation, food by the Rotary Club of Port Orford and a Coast Guard flyover at 2 p.m.

St. Paul: Champoeg State Heritage Area will host a living history event from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visitors will experience an authentic fur trappers’ encampment that hearkens back to the early 1800’s when fur trappers and their families camped along the Willamette River at this location.

Medford: At Valley of the Rogue State Park, visitors are invited to watch two professional wood carvers create new sculptures they will donate to the park. They will be working 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 4 and 5 at the Valley of the Rogue rest area.

Two volunteer service projects are also scheduled June 4 at Wallowa Lake State Park in Joseph and at Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park in Florence.

Additional special events and service projects celebrating the centennial will be posted throughout the year on the Oregon State Parks event calendar.

About Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is to provide and protect outstanding natural, scenic, cultural, historic and recreational sites for the enjoyment and education of present and future generations. The department manages 254 Oregon State Parks comprising more than 100,000 acres.

A hundred years ago, state parks were barely an idea in Oregon. A 5-acre donation in 1922 became Oregon’s first official state park. Join us in 2022 to celebrate the places Oregonians hold dear: the viewpoints, the waterfalls, the trails and the historic landmarks. Share photos and memories on social media with the hashtags #oregonstateparks and #oregonstateparks100. Learn more at stateparks.oregon.gov.