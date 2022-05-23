Russian soldier gets life for killing Ukrainian civilian

By ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian, and the Kremlin hinted that it may put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks. Meanwhile, a veteran Kremlin diplomat resigned and sent a scathing letter Monday to foreign colleagues in which he said he had never been so ashamed of his country as when the invasion was launched on Feb. 24. It was a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite.