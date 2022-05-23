‘War Pony’ brings Pine Ridge Reservation to Cannes

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation has often been depicted in film but rarely from the inside. The Cannes Film Festival entry “War Pony,” though, sought to capture daily life on the reservation by relying on the perspectives of its native residents. The film was directed by the actor Riley Keough and her friend, Gina Gammell. They both reside in Los Angeles. But while shooting Andrea Arnold’s “American Honey” across the U.S. heartland seven years ago, Keough formed an unlikely friendship with Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, two young Lakota men from Pine Ridge without any previous acting experience.