Oregon COVID cases rise, hospitalizations to peak June 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago.

The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday.

That’s higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Hospitalizations continue to lag behind the rising case numbers and remain far below previous pandemic highs. As of Monday, 278 people were hospitalized — up 11% from a week before — and 24 were in intensive care unit beds.

The tally of hospitalized patients is expected to peak at 330 occupied hospital beds on June 9, according to forecasts by Oregon Health & Science University. Many of those patients are considered to be people hospitalized for other conditions who also tested positive for COVID-19.

People in the 15 Oregon counties deemed to be “medium” risk of COVID-19 by federal metrics should consider donning masks indoors while out in public.

Those counties are the following: Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Lincoln, Lane, Wallowa, Union and Baker.