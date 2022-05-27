California, New Zealand announce climate change partnership

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The leaders of California and New Zealand have signed a pledge agreeing to help fight climate change. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about the partnership Friday. It doesn’t commit either government to specific policies but outlines broad areas for cooperation, including promosting electric vehicle sales. Ardern said the two governments have a natural connection. California is trying to end sales of new gas powered cars by 2035. New Zealand wants 30% of car sales to be electric by that year. California already has broad climate change partnerships with a other countryies including Canada, Mexico and China.