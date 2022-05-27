Rainy, cool Memorial Day Weekend

Mostly cloudy, cool morning in Central Oregon. There's a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m.

Cloudy with an average high of 62. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. This evening, a 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy with a low of 41 and northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

