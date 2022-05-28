China’s foreign minister visits Samoa on Pacific Island trip

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has met with the leaders of Samoa on the third stop of an island-hopping tour aimed at deepening China’s ties with the Pacific Island nations. The two sides signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement, a handover certificate for an arts and culture center and the Samoa–China Friendship Park, and an exchange of letters for a fingerprint laboratory for the police. Australia and the United States are closely watching the 10-day trip by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They fear that China could be laying the groundwork for an eventual military presence in the region. China says its development of ties with Pacific Island nations doesn’t pose a threat to others.