Rapper Young Moose reaches $300K deal with city over arrest

BALTIMORE (AP) — A court settlement calls for the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve claims that police officers planted drugs on a rapper known as Young Moose. The Baltimore Sun reports that the city’s spending board is poised to approve the settlement payment at a meeting next week. Lawyers for the city reached the agreement with Kevron Evans on May 10, but city officials will vote Wednesday on whether to approve it. The city already has paid more than $10 million to settle lawsuits against officers who served on a notoriously corrupt task force.