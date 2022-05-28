Robles HR, 6 RBIs, Nationals beat Rockies 13-7 in Game 1

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as the Washington Nationals defeated the Colorado Rockies 13-7 in the first game of a doubleheader. Riley Adams homered, walked twice and scored three runs for the Nationals, who have won three straight for the first time this season. Robles singled his first two times up. After Colorado rallied to within 8-7 in the top of the fourth, he answered with a his first homer of the season, a three-run drive. C.J. Cron hit his 13th home run of the season and Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies.