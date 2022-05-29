Egypt court sentences 2 aged Islamist leaders to 15 years

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced two aged Islamist leaders to 15 years in prison for disseminating false news and inciting against state institutions. Along with Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, a former presidential candidate and head of the Islamist Strong Egypt party, and Mahmoud Ezzat, the acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood group, the Supreme State Security Court gave seven other defendants 15-year sentences on the same charges. The court in Cairo also sentenced Mohamed el-Kassas, the deputy head of the Strong Egypt party, and another activist, Moaz el-Sharqawi, to 10 years in prison on similar charges includeing membership in an outlawed group, the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt designated as a terrorist organization in 2013.