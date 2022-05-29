Rescuers find 10 more survivors of sunken boat in Indonesia

Associated Press

MAKASSAR, Indonesia (AP) — Officials said Monday that 31 of the total 42 people on board a cargo boat that sank Friday in Indonesia have been rescued. The rescue effort that began Saturday has finally found more survivors of KM Ladang Pertiwi 02, including the boat captain and other crews. The latest ten survivors were rescued Monday morning by a local fisherman and were taken to their home at an island located in Makassar Strait. The search and rescue team is continuing to look for the 11 passengers still missing in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province.