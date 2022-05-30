Cloudy, cool Memorial Day

Good morning, Central Oregon. Our Memorial Day is shaping up to be a cloudy and dry. The low pressure system that brought rain and gusty winds has moved east, and we are seeing remaining thick cloud coverage and gentle breezes.

This morning we are partly cloudy, but those clouds will break up slightly and Central Oregon will see an average high of 56 degrees, and low of 39.

Winds will range from 8 to 13 mph, a bit calmer than our weekend winds. The warm up begins today as most of the region will see temperatures in the mid to upper 60's Tuesday.

