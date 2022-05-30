Germany reports rise of child sex abuse, depiction of abuse

BERLIN (AP) — German police has recorded a significant increase of depictions of sexual abuse against children last year compared to the year before. The country’s top criminal police official said Monday that more than 39,000 cases — or an increase of 108.8% — came to the attention of authorities last year, according to a special analysis of police crime statistics. Those cases include the distribution, acquisition, possession and production of depictions of sexual violence against children and teenagers. Known cases of child sexual abuse rose by 6.3% last year to more than 15,500. The annual figures only cover the fraction of cases that the police is aware of, the real figures are expected to be much higher.