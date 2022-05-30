5 missiles hit Iraqi base hosting US troops; no casualties

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say at least five missiles hit a sprawling Iraqi army base hosting U.S. troops in the country’s western desert. Two Iraqi security forces say Monday’s attack struck inside the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq’s western Anbar province and caused minor damages but no casualties. The culprits are not immediately known, but the U.S. has previously accused Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups of targeting the American presence in Iraq. The attacks were once a frequent occurence, but have lessened in recent months.