Vanderbilt freshman Sargent wins NCAA title in playoff

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent curled in a short putt on the first hole of a four-man playoff to become the ninth freshman to win the NCAA individual title. Sargent didn’t have a birdie during a 4-over 74 at Grayhawk Golf Club, but made the playoff when Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra three-putted for bogey on the par-4 17th. Sargent hit a huge drive on the 520-yard, par-4 18th in the playoff and put his second shot six feet below the hole. Texas senior Parker Coody chipped it close from short left of the green on his birdie try, and North Carolina senior Ryan Burnett missed a long birdie putt. After Lopez-Chacarra missed a par putt, Sargent slipped the putt in on the left edge, sending a roar through the crowd.