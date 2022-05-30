‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school _ even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside _ has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo _ as the commander at the scene _ made the “wrong decision” not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.