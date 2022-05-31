Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to preside over an important hearing for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan more than 40 years ago. John Hinckley is set to be released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot Reagan and several others in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all the remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.