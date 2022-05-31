Jury deliberates verdict in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments at a criminal trial that there is overwhelming evidence that organizers of a “We Build The Wall” campaign to raise money for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors. Prosecutor Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors Tuesday to deliver guilty verdicts against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea. Jurors deliberated briefly and will resume their work Wednesday. Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon was once a defendant, but ex-President Donald Trump pardoned him. Two others have pleaded guilty. Shea’s lawyer, John Meringolo, insisted in his closing that reasonable doubt should lead jurors to acquit Shea.