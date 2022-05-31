Thor hammered in NY return, Yanks hand Halos 6th loss in row

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard was rocked in his return to New York, giving up Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in a four-run first inning that propelled the Yankees over the reeling Los Angeles Angels 9-1. Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League’s best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels to their season-worst sixth straight loss. Syndergaard, a Mets fan favorite, got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk, his ERA rising to 4.02.