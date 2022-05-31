Vasilevskiy, Shesterkin highlight Lightning-Rangers matchup

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

Andrei Vasilevskiy has won a Vezina Trophy and two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Igor Shesterkin is a finalist for the Vezina this year as he leads the New York Rangers in their pursuit of their first championship since 1994 and second in 82 years. The Russian goalies will be front and center as the two-time defending champion Lightning and Rangers meet in the Eastern Conference finals, beginning Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The Lightning have not played since finishing their sweep of Florida on May 23, giving them nine days between games. The Rangers have been playing every other day since the start of the playoffs.